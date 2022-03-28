New homes to be built in Limerick thanks to anonymous gift in will

MORE than 100 people in Limerick and Galway are getting newly outfitted homes thanks to an anonymous legacy gift in a will to The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Fr Peter McVerry Trust and Threshold are together receiving €1.5 million.

As a result of the donation the McVerry Trust will outfit 14 modular units in Moyross with a further 32 homes being outfitted across County Galway. The projects represent some of the most extensive undertaken by the homeless charity.

The outfitting will include the provision of furniture and other supports to help individuals and families settle into their new home. The McVerry Trust has a tenancy sustainment rate of 86% for tenants who move into a home under its Housing First initiative.

Threshold is being supported to undertake a number of initiatives including steps to place the right to housing in the constitution, the introduction of a deposit protection scheme as well as increased security of tenure for private tenants amongst other measures.

Speaking on the announcement of the funding, Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said philanthropic giving is different.

"It not only responds to immediate need it also has a longer-term view with a focus on solutions. We see that with this donation.

"By partnering this anonymous legacy gift with the Peter McVerry Trust we are in a position to offer a home to more than 100-people. This on its own is a significant achievement. However, our donor is also supporting initiatives with Threshold which have the potential to change the housing debate in Ireland forever.

"The partnership with Threshold will increase protection for tenants which for too long has been lacking, or in some cases does not exist at all.

"Legacy gifts to charity remain low accounting for only 6% of charitable giving in Ireland; highlighting the scale and generosity of this gift.

This donation also highlights what philanthropy can achieve and contribute. It is now time for Government to grow this type of giving in Ireland by delivering a long-promised National Policy on Philanthropy," said Ms Charlton.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said they are incredibly grateful for this incredibly generous donation.

"It is a truly transformative gift that will enable Peter McVerry Trust to deliver on our goal of providing more pathways into housing for people impacted by homelessness in communities across the West of Ireland.

"The funding will enable us to help over 100 people move into a high-quality social housing unit with ongoing support from Peter McVerry Trust tenant support team," said Mr Doyle.

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold said the level of support they have received from this donor is a transformational one and will make a real and lasting difference to people and families at risk of homelessness across the country.

"It will make a profound difference to Threshold and the 50,000 people who request our help annually. The direct benefits will be the re-development of our Housing Advice centres in Dublin and Galway and contribute to the creation of an entirely new service and advice centre in Limerick. This will enhance our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable private renters by improving and expanding face to face services in areas of high need.

"In addition, this gift will mean that we can significantly increase and expand our advocacy and campaigning work, enabling us to create more positive change for those renting their homes in Ireland, and realising a fairer, more affordable and higher quality private rented sector – positively impacting all of the 300,000 rented homes in Ireland.

"This would simply not have been possible without the support we received from the Community Foundation of Ireland and this donor. As a result, we will be equipped to deal with and respond to a housing crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before," said Mr McCafferty.