03 Apr 2022

Paul O’Connell launches new schools initiative for kids' mind, body and heart

Ana Rubia Marques Da Hora, age 9, Oscar McDonald, age 6, Paul O'Connell, Elodie Curry, age 9 and Romeo Wusu, age 10 PIC: Patrick Bolger Photography

Frances Watkins

03 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

PAUL O'Connell has teamed up with Aldi and Barnardos for a new initiative for schools in Limerick city and county. 

The Barnardos Big Active is a school focused campaign designed to help students of all ages to be resilient in dealing with stress and anxiety, and to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Paul O’Connell said: "The best thing for me about this campaign is that is gives children the opportunity to take part in activities that will benefit them in a holistic way – Barnardos has always focused on every part of the child and as an ambassador of theirs for more than 10 years I can hand on heart say how beneficial the Big Active will be for children across Ireland.

"Being physically active is so good for them, and the added areas of mental health and mindfulness techniques and doing something good for vulnerable children completes the package."

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said: "We know the past two years has impacted on the general wellbeing of children across the country.

"By taking part in The Barnardos Big Active, students will learn to observe the affect that exercise has on their mental and physical health.

"They will learn how to incorporate age appropriate anxiety reducing exercises into their daily lives and that giving back to your community can be rewarding for themselves as much as others.

"All funds raised will go towards Barnardos work with vulnerable children and their families."

Schools can register on www.thebigactive.ie

