Jury is out on whether Limerick gardai or solicitors will win charity match

GARDAI and solicitors are on opposing sides in courtrooms but this time they take each other on in Jackman Park – and the only ones on the bench will be substitutes.

The charity event was organised by Garda Barry O’Donnell, Community and Policing Unit, Roxboro Garda Station and Derek Walsh, Partner with Sellors LLP and President of Limerick Solicitors Bar Association.

The duo have known each other since they were children growing up in Galway. A couple of years ago, Garda O’Donnell approached Mr Walsh with an idea for a charity football match between An Garda Siochana and Limerick Solicitors. However, Covid blew the whistle on that plan.

Mr Walsh said they met up recently and put a plan together for a match at 6pm this Friday, April 8. All funds raised will go to Limerick Suicide Watch.

"Mental health and wellbeing is very much at the forefront of society’s concerns, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and we identified Limerick Suicide Watch as the chosen charity for the event. They are a volunteer group that depends on donations from the public and fundraising events to help maintain training, safety and day-to-day operations," said Mr Walsh.

Garda O’Donnell said there is such admiration for the work of the volunteers at Limerick Suicide Watch.

"The vast number of volunteers take time from their busy professional and personal lives and dedicate a few nights a month to patrolling the riverside - the service they provide to the local community is invaluable. We were delighted join with Limerick Solicitors Bar Association to support this worthy charity," said Garda O’Donnell.

Mr Walsh says there has always been an excellent relationship between An Garda Siochana and solicitors and there is mutual respect for their respective roles in the administration of justice.

"We are really looking forward to the match. It’s a great way to raise funds for a worthy charity and to get to know our friends and colleagues. There will be plenty of banter and friendly competition and we wish An Garda Siochana good luck, but not too much! I have no doubt it will become an annual event," said Mr Walsh.

They both thank Limerick District League for facilitating the match and providing Jackman Park and also Limerick Fruit Suppliers who are providing refreshments and fruit.

To donate please click here