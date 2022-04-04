RIVERFEST Limerick is back with a bang this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The banks of the Shannon will be the place to be with loads of events for the whole family that will kick off the summer in style.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city for the 18th year of the festival with everything from kayaking and ziplining to great food and entertainment.

Family favourites returning include the BBQ on the Boardwalk, the Panoramic Wheel and the Riverfest Fireworks.

At quayside, there will be traditional favourites such as the Riverfestival Village at Arthur’s Quay Park, a weekend-long cacophony of foods, crafts, vintage amusements, street performers and live musical entertainment.

Sunday’s Regeneron Great Limerick Run, which is Ireland’s fastest growing participatory event, is another of the top features of the weekend.

Party in the Park in the People’s Park, a new event for 2022, is the perfect way to unwind after the run for participants and supporters alike.

The highlight of the festival for many is the fireworks display and after an enforced break of two years, the fireworks will be back to enthrall spectators on Sunday, May 1.

Families seeking light relief from the excitement can wander down to the Hunt Museum Garden to the Riverfest Chill Out Zone and Sensory Room.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "Limerick really comes to life when Riverfest arrives.

"It has been a long two years waiting for an in-person Riverfest, so I’m delighted that it will be taking place. There is something for everyone across the weekend, and at the heart of it all is good fun and a great atmosphere.

"I’d encourage everyone to come and sample some of the fantastic events taking place and tell family and friends to come to Limerick."