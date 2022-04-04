Two Limerick communities join together for fundraising walk

TWO LIMERICK communities came together last weekend to raise money for charity and celebrate new social connections.

Locals from Lough Gur and Bruff held a Climb with Charlie event on Saturday, April 2 to coincide with the hundreds of climbs taking place across the country.

The events were organised by former journalist Charlie Bird to raise money for Pieta House and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Over 60 locals took part in the 15km walk which took three hours to complete, with stops along the way for people to enjoy a break and a chat.

The route started at Beechinor’s store at Holycross before heading to the new link footpath and to the start of the Slí na Sláinte.

After a brief stop in Bruff, walkers returned back along the route to Lough Gur enjoying a catch up along the way.

On the day, Councillor Brigid Teefy was there to support the walkers and commented: "The communities of Lough Gur, Holycross and Bruff are to be commended for organising this event to raise funds for two very worthy causes.

"Many of the walkers that I have met here today have said that junction upgrade works here have allowed them to enjoy regular walks from Bruff to Holycross."

Mrs Teefy continued: "It is a great example of communities, local landowners and Council working together. Limerick City and County Council took on board and listened to what the communities and landowners asked for here and by all accounts everyone is very pleased with the outcome so far.

"We look forward to further improvement works at this junction before the project is fully completed in May.

"The new upgrade works along the Slí na Sláinte have already commenced and will provide an improved surface for all walkers."

The walkers raised a total of €1,250 for the two charities.