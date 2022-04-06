Search

06 Apr 2022

Limerick artists donate works to unique charity auction

Limerick artists donate works to unique charity auction

Artist David Murphy from Kilteragh, one of the 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

06 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

26 artists have donated their work for Ireland's biggest online art sale, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Limerick artists taking part this year are Clare Hartigan from Castleconnell, Deirdre Mungovan McNamara from Limerick city, Nell Madden from Pallaskenry, and David Murphy from Kilteragh.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 19 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

A total of 3,200 artworks will go up for sale on the day with a host of famous faces getting involved this year including Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr, Christy Dignam, Samantha Mumba, Lyra, Damien Dempsey and Robert Grace. 

CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Carmel Doyle said Incognito is a very special fundraiser for artists, for art lovers and for Jack and Jill families.

She said: "There’s something very special about Incognito which turns art into a real currency for care. On the one hand, we have hugely talented artists who are so generous in donating their art to Jack and Jill.

"On the other hand, we have members of the public who really want to purchase that art and to support our families at the same time.

"Each piece of art is part of a bigger story and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. This year, we are proud to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jack and Jill and today we are supporting more families than at any time in our history.

"This fundraiser means that as a charity Jack and Jill keeps going by funding and providing care for the children we support at home, in their community, where they belong."

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each and prospective purchasers can check out the art now online where they can register ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30am.

