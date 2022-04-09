Search

11 Apr 2022

Senator calls for hourly bus service for Limerick village

Mass holds up buses in Kildare village

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK senator has called on Bus Eireann to provide an hourly service for Castleconell during day time hours.

Senator Paul Gavan made the call in the context of the still unpublished Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) and the "pressing need to persuade people to switch from cars to public transport on their journeys to and from the village to Castletroy and the city centre".

He said traffic has been returning to pre-pandemic levels, and it can often take close to an hour to travel to and from Castleconnell to the city by car during peak times.

In Pictures: Limerick Person of The Year 2021 awards ceremony

"However, the alternative public service transport options are just not there at present. It would be far more effective to offer additional frequency of bus services. If people knew they could pick up a bus every hour they would be much more likely to use that service.

"A loop service linking Castleconnell to Castletroy incorporating Annacotty and the university would also make a big difference and begin to see many more people making the switch from car to bus," said Senator Gavan, who resides in Castleconnell.

He also made the same case for other commuter towns like Newport, Murroe and Caherconlish.

"We are still awaiting publication of the new updated LSMATS which needs to far more ambitious than the first draft. It also needs to be published-its now getting on  for two years since the first draft was made public.

"To date we’ve had lots of talk but precious little delivery in terms of enhanced local transport option for Limerick commuters," concluded Senator Gavan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media