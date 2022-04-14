Search

14 Apr 2022

JP McManus 'delighted' at news Tiger Woods is returning to the Pro-Am

JP McManus: "Tiger Woods' US Masters win one of the iconic moments in sport"

Tiger Woods and JP McManus pictured at the 2010 JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am at Adare Manor

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

14 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

JP MCMANUS has said that Tiger Woods returning to Adare for the Pro-Am is a "breath of fresh air". 

It was announced this morning that the legendary golfer will play at this summer's tournament at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

This will be Tiger's fourth appearance at the tournament which has raised €140 million for charity since its inception in 1990. 

This year's event, which was postponed in 2020, takes place on July 4 and July 5 at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue. 

The 15-time Major champion, who returned to competitive golf at the Masters last weekend, is playing a reduced schedule this year due to injury.

JP McManus told Morning Ireland that he got a phone call from Tiger last week to say he would be attending the tournament. 

"It is a breath of fresh air. He is an unbelievable sports man to come back from that injury and to see the pain he went through. 

"He never gives up. He tries at every shot. It is going to be wonderful to have him and we are delighted he is coming. 

"It has created a lot of excitement in this part of the world."

Tiger Woods confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

JP went on to say that Tiger committed to attending the event, even when it was postponed twice due to the pandemic. 

"I told him it was postponed because of Covid and he said 'no problem I will be there' and he said he was looking forward to it. 

"When he commits to something he will deliver on it."

Organisers have announced a ticket tender for the sold-out event, with 100 tickets on offer at a minimum of €250 per ticket.  
 
Those wishing to submit a bid for a ticket or tickets, are asked to email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer and contact details.

The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the tickets at the offer price they submitted. 

