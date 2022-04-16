Search

16 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in Ballysheedy

Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in Ballysheedy

There is a lovely bright open plan kitchen breakfast room with spacious utility and a very good size living room overlooking the front of the property

Reporter:

Leader reporter

16 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald is delighted to bring to the market Rathuard, Ballysheedy -  a spacious family bungalow situated on an exceptional, mature site, located in the desirable area of Ballysheedy.

This property comes to the market in very good condition and is ready for immediate occupation.

The gardens are beautifully laid out mostly in lawn, there are mature shrubs and trees surrounding the site, so great privacy is enjoyed.

This is a wonderful opportunity for any first time buyer or could be a perfect downsize option.

Rathuard is a great opportunity for those searching for the perfect house to establish their family home.

The location is second-to-none, with easy access to Limerick city (4km), Dooradoyle (4km) and Castletroy (7km).

Viewing comes highly recommended as this house and location is sure to appeal to a lot of prospective buyers. Call our office on: 061 418 000.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Rathuard, Ballysheedy
Description: Three bedroom, two bath bungalow
Price: €289,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on (061) 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media