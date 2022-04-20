Gardai investigate overnight burglary at Limerick shop

Gardai in Bruff are investigating
CRIMINALS targeted a shop in Doon in an early morning raid.
It is understood that the thieves gained access at around 1am this Wednesday morning. Locals interest was sparked when they observed garda patrol cars at the business this morning.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leader they are investigating a burglary that occurred at a retail premises in Doon at 1am on April 20.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
Gardai would not disclose exactly what was taken during the break-in.
"A number of items were taken," said the garda spokesperson.
Anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the early hours of the morning in Doon village and may be able to help gardai with their investigation is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.
