Lucky Limerick family claim life-changing Lotto prize

A LIMERICK family have claimed their life changing €250,000 prize from Lotto HQ.

The family syndicate won the money on Saturday night in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The family had a celebratory Easter weekend after purchasing their ticket for the April 16 draw at the Centra store in the Woodview Shopping Centre in Moylish, Old Cratloe Road on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Meanwhile, a Lotto winner from Louth had a memorable trip to Dublin this week to collect a cheque worth €1 million.

The Wee County winner scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday 9th April after purchasing their winning ticket at the Spar Cherrymount store on the Donore Road in Drogheda.

The Drogheda man, who is remaining anonymous, spoke of the overwhelming shock and joy he felt after checking his numbers: "It was a normal day and I was just going about my usual routine when I decided to sit down with a cup of tea and check my ticket.

"First, I saw I had three numbers and then four and then you can imagine the shock when I went through them all. I couldn’t tell you how many times I checked my numbers – I was scanning with the ticket with my phone and then looking over the numbers myself to be fully certain.

"I decided to give a family member a call then to get them to have a look as well. Sure then the two of us were double checking!

"It’s been nerve-wracking holding on to the ticket since the big night so I’m delighted to finally be in the Winners Room to hand it over! It still seems so surreal so I’ll definitely be taking my time to decide what to do next."