23 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Man charged in relation to fatal assault of Limerick man Alan Bourke

Limerick man killed in assault had a “heart of gold”

The late Alan Bourke / Picture: Facebook

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

23 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A MAN has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick city on Good Friday.

The latest development in the case follows a week of investigations by gardai in Limerick. 

Mr Bourke, 48, died following the assault on Parnell Street, Limerick, at approximately 10:25pm on Friday, April 15.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court today, Saturday, at 5pm.

A second male, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested yesterday, remains detained in Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Family pay tribute to 'fun loving' Alan Bourke as he is laid to rest

Over one hundred people gathered in St Mary's Church in Limerick city yesterday to pay their respects to Mr Bourke, a talented sportsman who was originally from St Mary’s Park in the city. 

He passed away at University Hospital Limerick a short time after he was assaulted near Colbert Station.

