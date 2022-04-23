BREAKING: Man charged in relation to fatal assault of Limerick man Alan Bourke

The late Alan Bourke / Picture: Facebook
A MAN has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick city on Good Friday.
The latest development in the case follows a week of investigations by gardai in Limerick.
Mr Bourke, 48, died following the assault on Parnell Street, Limerick, at approximately 10:25pm on Friday, April 15.
The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court today, Saturday, at 5pm.
A second male, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested yesterday, remains detained in Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
Over one hundred people gathered in St Mary's Church in Limerick city yesterday to pay their respects to Mr Bourke, a talented sportsman who was originally from St Mary’s Park in the city.
He passed away at University Hospital Limerick a short time after he was assaulted near Colbert Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.