02 May 2022

In Pictures: 30 fab photos from Riverfest 2022

Reporter:

Leader reporter

02 May 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK was the place to be over the bank holiday weekend as the city hosted its first Riverfest since 2019.

From Fashion Friday to the fireworks display and the Riverfestival at Arthur's Quay Park there was something for everyone over the four days.

Thousands attended the Gavin James concert at King John's Castle on Sunday night and huge crowds enjoyed the smell and sounds of the traditional BBQ at Howley's Quay on Saturday.

More than 8,000 people boarded the LE James Joyce while it was docked at Limerick Docks and almost 11,000 people took to the streets of Limerick on Sunday for the Regeneron Great Limerick Run which also made a welcome return this year.

It was a touch choice, but we have picked 30 of our favourite photos from Riverfest 2022....enjoy!

*Pictures by Brian Arthur, Arthur Ellis, Don Moloney, Keith Wiseman, Brendan Gleeson and Adrian Butler

