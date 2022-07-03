'Serious' road collision close to Limerick-Kerry border

A "SERIOUS single vehicle road traffic collision" occurred at approximately 9pm on Saturday at Dooneen, Castleisland, say gardai.
The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.
"The scene is currently being technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. As a result, the Castleisland Bypass is closed at the N21 and there are local diversions through Castleisland town," said a garda spokesperson.
