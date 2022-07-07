Search

07 Jul 2022

OPINION: Acres of grass, tonnes of sand and thousands of smiles at JP McManus Pro-Am

Tiger Woods in action at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor I PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan, editor

07 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

THERE was 220,000 tonnes of sand used to redesign the course at Adare Manor.

Just over 17,000 metres of bent grass is laid on the approach surfaces near the greens, while 16,000 new trees were also planted.

Mix in 10 of the top 11 golfers in the world and add a little celebrity star dust and you would imagine that any of the above would be the highlight of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am 2022.

American Xander Schauffele lord of the Manor at JP McManus Pro-Am

But, that was not the case. The over arching memory for all who were lucky enough to get a ticket (hat) was the miles and miles of smiles.

Coming less than 24 hours after the Limerick hurlers had sent us into dreamland with a third All-Ireland final appearance in-a-row, to look forward to, the lush fairways of Adare were mobbed with golf fans from all over the country, hardly able to believe their own eyes at the stars on show, the condition of the course and that all of this magical spectacle was taking place in Limerick.

The 2027 Ryder Cup is coming to Adare and, strangely for the biggest event in golf, it will have a hard act to follow.

Sky Sports, NBC and Virgin Media TV beamed pictures of the Limerick countryside to a global audience.

The stars of stage and screen mixed with the crowds, who themselves reserved some of their biggest cheers for the Limerick hurlers, all with the back drop of the magnificent Adare Manor.

WATCH: Limerick hurlers rub shoulders with the World's best golfers at JP McManus Pro-Am

According to the brochure for the golf course itself, Adare Manor provides an unforgettable experience designed to inspire, challenge and captivate the most demanding and spirited golf enthusiasts in the world.

It is not often that the marketing 'lingo' is matched by end user experience, but for a golf course and golf event to have people preparing for five years time (2027 Ryder Cup) and also asking when the next pro-am will be, is some going and it's not even a memory yet.

