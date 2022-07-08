In Pictures: Country Music star Nathan Carter entertains the crowds at Limerick Racecourse

ONE of Country Music’s brightest stars, Nathan Carter, returned to Limerick Racecourse for the first time since 2013 on Thursday night
As part of the Summer Twilight series, Nathan and his band took to the stage following the seven-race card at Greenmount Park.
The Wagon Wheels star was a major attraction on the night and the event has been hailed a huge success.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more photos
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.