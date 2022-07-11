Search

11 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, July 11, 2022

Donal O'Regan

11 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

WARM and dry today with spells of hazy sunshine, turning somewhat cloudier in the evening, says Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, in mostly light southerly breezes.

National Outlook

Overview: A little rain or drizzle for a time, but overall the weather is expected to remain largely dry and settled.

Monday night: Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, mostly in the north and west. Remaining warm and muggy overnight with temperatures not falling below 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning with patchy rain and drizzle, although accumulations will be small generally. During the afternoon, drier and brighter conditions will extend from northwest as it turns a bit fresher across the north and west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate southwest to west breezes. Long clear spells will develop on Tuesday night with just the slight chance of some light showers in the northwest. It will be a fresher night than previous with lows of 10 to 13 degrees generally in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells with the chance of a few showers. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds. Largely dry on Wednesday night with clear spells and just the chance of a few light showers in northern counties. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

Thursday: There is a possibility of some rain or showers at times in the northwest of the country on Thursday. However, elsewhere it will be mostly dry with long spells of sunshine. Top temperatures ranging from 17 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast in a moderate southwest breeze.

Friday: Plenty of dry and sunny weather across Ireland on Friday but parts of the northwest will stay cloudier with a chance of patchy rain or drizzle there. Highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 24 degrees, coolest along the northwest coast.

 

