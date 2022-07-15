Search

15 Jul 2022

Contracts signed for €12m extension of rural Limerick school

Staff representatives and members of the Board Management with some of the design team at the contract signing | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Donal O'Regan

15 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE LARGEST rural school in Limerick and Munster is getting even bigger.

Contracts for the appointment of the design team for an impressive €12 million extension at John the Baptist Community School in Hospital have been signed.

This is the latest phase in an ever growing and thriving secondary school. There were around 600 students when the three schools of the Presentation Sisters, the De La Salle Brothers and Technical College amalgamated.

And there's approximately 1,100 students currently.

Having opened the amalgamated building in 1997, the school went onto open the Claude Meagher Building in 2012 and the newest extension of eight classrooms and two new Design and Communications rooms in 2020.

Speaking on this exciting new phase of development, incoming principal Rachel Hayes spoke of the “dedication, collaboration and input of all members of the school community in building the school to its position as a centre of excellence in learning in teaching for the entire region”.

“As the biggest rural school in Munster, this addition will further cement the school’s status as a statement building, where every space is creatively designed to ensure the best for all the school community and that the optimum spaces for learning will be provided.

“The school prides itself with educational innovation and excellence, with results exceeding national averages each year and many students earning prestigious awards, such as many college entrance awards,” said Ms Hayes.

At the centre of this new phase will be a state-of-the-art autism spectrum disorder (ASD) unit, creating a dynamic, sustainable and dedicated whole school campus.

“We hope that this will be of immense benefit to our staff, students, parents/guardians and the local community for many years to come,” said Ms Hayes, who also paid tribute to the many school leaders that have had “immense vision and drive to build the school to what it is today,” said Ms Hayes.

“Sr Claude Meagher, Jim Twohig, Mary Jones and most recently Noreen Rafferty, all of whom have left an indelible mark on the fabric of the school,” she added.

The Board of Management of John the Baptist Community School in Hospital is looking forward to working closely with the design team to ensure that the new enhanced facility meets the educational needs of the entire community in the present and long into the future.

