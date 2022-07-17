In Pictures: Limerick hurling fans depart Colbert Station for All-Ireland final

COLBERT station was a sea of green and white this Sunday morning as hundreds of hurling supporters departed for this afternoon's All-Ireland final.
Train tickets to Heuston Station were as rare as match tickets with Iarnród Éireann announcing, earlier this week, that all regular and special trains had completely sold out.
Most of the fans who spoke to Limerick Live at Colbert Station were optimistic that John Kiely's team can achieve the historic three-in-a-row when they take on Kilkenny at Croke Park at 3.30pm.
The queue snaking out of Limerick Colbert station just now.— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) July 17, 2022
Had great craic meeting some of @LimerickCLG's Croker-bound fans with @DonalORegan1 this morning.#LuimneachAbu pic.twitter.com/bCj2lLPF8V
For those not travelling to the Capital, the match will be shown on a big screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Gates for the family-friendly event open at 2pm.
There will be live TV coverage of this afternoon's All-Ireland final on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Arena with radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1 and Live 95.
Luimneach Abú
