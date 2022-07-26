Daily shuttle bus service opens for Limerick Greenway users

LIMERICK Greenway users will now be able to use a shuttle service to help them enjoy the experience even more.

The shuttle will run seven days a week along the 40km scenic off-road walking and cycling route and will be available to all users.

The shuttle runs in a loop every hour from 12pm to 4pm between the hubs at Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

Hired bicycles, owned bicycles and buggies can be taken on the bus, allowing users to join Limerick Greenway at a point that suits them.

The opening of the shuttle bus services comes as the Limerick Greenway recently welcomed over 500,000 visits since it reopened in July last year, following a €10 million investment by Limerick City and County Council.

Formerly a railway line that connected Kerry and Limerick, the Greenway has been redeveloped into an authentic experience that can be enjoyed by walkers, joggers, wheelchair users and cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Gordon Daly, Director of Service at Limerick City and County Council, said: "Having bike hire and the shuttle bus running seven days a week is a really positive development for Limerick Greenway.

"Accessibility is key to encouraging locals and visitors alike to come and experience the beauty of West Limerick, explore the towns and villages along the way and stop off for a coffee or some sight-seeing.

"Since the reopening last year, we have seen the amenity linked to the creation of local jobs and the support of local communities.

"The regular shuttle bus will add to the excellent user experience already in place and visitors will see further improvement works over the coming year.

"We encourage people to try all, or part of, the 40km route, to see just how beautiful and welcoming this part of the country is."