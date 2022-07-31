Limerick lady Pam among the most stylish at Galway Races

A LIMERICK lady who is married to a Galway Tribesman was one of five finalists in Friday's Most Stylish at the Galway Races.

Pam Richardson-Hoare who is “partial to a tailored suit or co-ord” wowed in an aqua blue and coral pink co-ord from Style Kloset Boutique in Galway.

A native of Castletroy View, Limerick, Pam now lives in Galway having married Fine Gael councillor and former Galway county footballer Eddie Hoare last August.

An avid racegoer who “loves a trendy hat” Pam was chosen by the judges from hundreds of beautifully styled ladies to make it into the final five in Friday’s Most Stylish at the Galway Races, sponsored by Athlone Town Centre. Sarah McDermott from Newbridge was chosen as the winner.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as a finalist,” smiled Pam.

“Originality is key for me when choosing a race day outfit. An injection of colour is essential for summer race meets and I find it adds an individual twist to an outfit.”

Pam paired the outfit with a boater hair designed by Galway based milliner Gillian Duggan Designs which was infused with the same colours as her co-ord. She added stylish accessories to complete the look.

“Earrings can be a clever way to elevate any outfit and I thought it really finished off the look,” said the model who wore turquoise earrings and a ring from Parfois at the Crescent Shopping Centre Limerick, a silver bag from Glitzi Bitz in Limerick and silver court shoes from Zara, also at the Crescent Shopping Centre.

A “proud Limerick lady” Pam returns to Limerick regularly to visit her parents Harold and Elizabeth.

A marketing professional in the IT industry, Pam works full-time for Dell Computers based in Raheen and is working remotely.

“My creative outlet is my fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creation on Instagram,” she explained.

“Having modelled in the fashion industry with Catwalk Modelling Agency for many years I developed my love for the creative element of generating content, outfit planning and personal styling for Instagram. I thoroughly enjoy showcasing boutiques and brands around Ireland.”