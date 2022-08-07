My week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick ladies shine on the Galway stage

NICE sunshine, good horses and great company. The Galway Races had it all last week! I can’t express how much I enjoyed returning to the landmark track at Ballybrit for Ladies Day last Thursday.

The fashion and style was amazing from huge whimsical taffeta-layered dresses to stylish, sharp tailored suits.

I caught up with Fashion Stylist Marietta Doran at Ballybrit



There was a great, interesting mix of looks as the racegoers showcased their own personal style. Interestingly, this year, there weren't too many fascinators. Instead, there were lots of huge, colourful saucer brims. The ladies - and indeed gents - went all out this year to celebrate a return of style to Galway.

After a two-year hiatus I noticed that dressing up is definitely back with everyone embracing colour and style. The judges had a very difficult task to find a winner and in the end the beautiful Sandra Faller from Galway walked away with the title of Best Dressed Lady at Galway Races.

Sandra wore a bronze two-piece with a large bow tied at the left shoulder. She said she was going to celebrate her €10,000 cash win with a luxury trip to France with her hubby. Another head-turner was Catherine O Connor who won the title of best hat.