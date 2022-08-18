Search

18 Aug 2022

Castleconnell secures grand final spot in Limerick Going for Gold competition

Castleconnell secures grand final spot in Limerick Going for Gold competition

Members of Castleconnell Tidy Towns committee, juniors and volunteers, pictured before a recent litter pick

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

18 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

THE BATTLE continues for Castleconnell Tidy Towns!

Castleconnell has become the second group to make it through to the finals of this year's Going for Gold as the competition begins to heat up.

Tidy Towns member Eileen McCabe reacted to Castleconnell's win: “We are absolutely over the moon about getting into the final,” Eileen exclaimed.

“I think the fruits of our labour definitely showed without a shadow of a doubt. It’s absolutely fantastic,” Eileen continued.

Eileen would like to thank all those who voted for their Tidy Towns group and those who wished them the best of luck when they were out and about keeping their area litter free.

Castleconnell’s impressive community work with installing beautiful flower beds and their popular Weed on Wednesdays campaign which gets the locals involved in cleaning up their estates is one of the many factors that tipped them towards glory.

Castleconnell will be joined by Kilmeedy Development Association in the final of the Going for Gold competition in just a few weeks.

The Tidy Towns category of the Going for Gold competition continues this week as six new communities take on the challenge to prove that their area deserves a place in the grand final.

This week sees Askeaton, Doon, Glin, Kilfinane, Our Lady of Lourdes and Rockhill/Bruree, fight for a chance to win funding for their local area.

See this week's Limerick Leader, broadsheet edition, for profiles of each of the latest entrants.

Voting opens every Thursday from midday and you can take part by going to live95.ie and clicking on the Going for Gold link.

The weekly winner is announced on Live 95’s Limerick Today with Joe Nash each Friday morning.

Limerick Going for Gold is overseen by Limerick City and County Council with sponsorship from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation.

The competition is supported by the Limerick Leader/Limerick Live, Live 95, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, Southern Media Marketing and Design and the Parkway Shopping Centre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media