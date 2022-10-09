Creeslough explosion: Ten victims named by Gardai

The names of the ten people who tragically lost their lives in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough have been confirmed by An Garda Síochána.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) who was originally from Zimbabwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

James Monaghan and Leona Harper were students at Mulroy College. Staff and suddens in the Milford school have been rocked by their deaths.

Catherine O’Donnell and Martina Martin were the mothers of two others students enrolled in the school.

Others students from the Milford school were injured in the blast.

“The students, staff, Board of Management and parents of Mulroy College are in deep shock after the tragic events of Friday in Creeslough,” a statement from the school said.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service and Donegal ETB have offered advice and guidance to the school community.

Ms Fiona Temple, the Mulroy College Principal “We as a school community are devastated on hearing of the tragedy and the fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents.”

Leona Harper was a member of Letterkenny Rugby Club, who said their ‘worst fears’ were confirmed.

The club said: “Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

To Leona's parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.