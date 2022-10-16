Limerick firefighters called to Thomond Park as Munster were on 'fire'

MUNSTER were in such red-hot form against the against the Vodacom Bulls in Thomond Park on Saturday night that firefighters had to be called to the scene.
Limerick Live has learned that a bin went on fire in the Dug-Out bar which is located outside the stadium.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received several calls to attend due to the amount of smoke generated in the minor blaze. They rushed to Thomond Park right on the kick-off time of 7.35pm.
Three appliances from Mulgrave Street and one from Shannon responded. It is understood the bin fire was quickly brought under control by the firefighters in attendance and there were no injuries caused to match attendees.
Thankfully the game wasn't affected as Munster secured a badly needed bonus point win over their South African opponents.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service missed the match as they were back at base at 9pm.
