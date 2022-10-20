Emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision on busy Limerick road

The incident happened at around 10.30am this Thursday
EMERGENCY services have been deployed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on a busy road in County Limerick.
The incident, which involved three vehicles, happened shortly before 10.30am this Thursday on the R515 road between Kilmallock and Charleville.
Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are at the scene - along with firefighters from Kilmallock and Charleville fire stations.
It's understood at least one person has sustained serious injuries in the collision and that the assistance of an air ambulance has been requested.
While the road remains open to traffic, gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the area if possible.
An investigation will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the collision.
More to follow...
