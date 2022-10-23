Garda appeal following theft of horse box from yard close to Limerick village

Gardai at Glin are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of a horse box from a yard in County Limerick.
The Ifor Williams 505 hunter horse box, worth several thousand euro, was taken from a property in the townland of Mohernagh, Ballyhahill sometime between 8.30am last Saturday (October 15) and and 10.30am on Sunday morning.
"It was blue and grey in colour. The registration number on the back of the horse box was 181L," said Gardai John Finnerty who is appealing for witnesses to the theft to come forward.
"If you have any information on this crime, then we would like to hear from you," he said.
Gardai at Glin are investigating the incident and they can be contacted at (068) 34100.
