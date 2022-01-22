Search

22 Jan 2022

Body of elderly man ‘taken to post office and attempt made to claim pension’

22 Jan 2022

Gardai are investigating reports that the body of an elderly man was allegedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

Reports suggest that an attempt was made to claim his pension.

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.

“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

A Garda spokesperson said gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area on Friday morning.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” they said.

“A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

