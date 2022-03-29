Longford house prices lowest in country, latest figures show

Residential house prices across Ireland rose by almost 15% in the last year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), with Longford presenting best value and remaining the location where the lowest prices are to be found.

The CSO last week published their Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), which shows a 14.8% rise in house prices nationally between January 2021 and January 2022.

Prices outside Dublin saw the highest rise at 16%, with homes in the Capital being sold for prices 13.3% higher than a year prior.

The area outside Dublin that saw the largest rise was the Border at 24.7%, while the Mid-West saw a 13.8% rise.

According to the CSO, the average cost of houses purchased nationwide in the last year was €280,000.

The lowest average price between January 2021 and January 2022 was €130,000 in Longford, while the highest average price was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire- Rathdown.

In January 2022, a total of 3,517 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 0.9% compared to the 3,484 purchases in January 2021.

Existing dwellings accounted for over 80% (or 2,899) of the dwelling purchases filed with the Revenue Commissioners in January 2022, while almost 18% (or 618) were new dwellings.