Incredible response as Longford students organise collection for Ukraine

Three first year students at Templemichael College - Caitlin Lowry, Amanda Khaira and Maja Wanta, with some help from one of their teachers Stephen Murtagh, organised a collection for Ukraine.

The Longford students wanted to do something for the people of Ukraine, after seeing the horrors they are facing.

One of the girls heard that Longford Women’s Link was organising a collection and thought it was a lovely idea. She emailed LWL looking for details on how to help, as she knew her school would be delighted to get involved. LWL confirmed that they were acting as a drop off centre, and that the Red Cross would be collecting everything to bring to Ukraine.

After that, the three girls set to work designing and hanging posters around the school, making announcements over the intercom, and encouraging everybody in school to get on board and bring supplies in.

The girls got up very early and were the first students into the school everyday last week, to make sure they were here to receive the supplies brought in by everybody in Templemichael College.

All the supplies collected were brought to LWL last Friday for delivery to Ukraine.