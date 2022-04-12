Search

12 Apr 2022

Community in shock at brutal killing of local auctioneer and former Fine Gael secretary for Sligo/Leitrim

The man who was killed in Sligo last night has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

12 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

The man who was brutally killed in Sligo last night has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt, an auctioneer and former secretary for the Fine Gael party in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Mr Moffitt, who its thought to be in his mid-to-late 30s, was originally from Lisacul, near Ballaghadereen in Co Roscommon and was well-known in the area. As well as being a Fine Gael activist he was also a peace commissioner.

Gardaí were alerted to his home in Cartron Heights, an estate just outside Sligo town, at about 8.30pm on Monday. They immediately sealed off the house and preserved the scene where his body still remains. 

According to media reports it is believed he suffered several brutal injuries. Mr Moffitt lived alone and had just returned from a holiday in Spain last weekend.

A team from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the scene at 11am and a State pathologist was due later this afternoon.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination would determine the course of their investigation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner former Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin, who along with and Fine Gael local election contender Blaine Gaffney laid flowers at the scene said "We were close personal friends for years." 

"He was a big supporter within the party, both for Blaine and I for many, many years. He was a good worker within the party and a successful businessman in Sligo in the auctioneering business as well. It’s a terrible tragedy altogether." 

He described the deceased as a "wonderful person business-wise" who held some senior positions within the Fine Gael party in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency over the years.

"He was secretary, he was treasurer, he was at a very high level over the years. He was a very honest, honourable person. He was that type of fellow you’d go to for advice, he’d see things from a different perspective," added Mr McLoughlin.

"Everybody who knew him here in Sligo is in total shock, totally numb about what’s allegedly happened here in the town,’ said Blaine Gaffney, a close friend of Mr Moffitt.

"I’m deeply troubled by the whole thing. He was a local businessman, a very popular person for people who knew him, very outgoing, extremely intelligent. He would have worked very hard with both my election campaigns and that of the recently elected Frank Feighan [Fine Gael candidate for Sligo-Leitrim]  down through the years. 

"But more than that, a really, really good man with a good heart and to think that something like this could happen is just shocking. I just can’t comprehend what’s happening."

Deputy Frank Feighan, also speaking at the scene, where he said a prayer said this came "as a huge shock and everyone is numb".

He described Mr Moffitt as "a great ally and friend" and also a great worker. He also stated that he hopes that whoever carried out this "senseless killing" is brought to justice swiftly,.

He added that his thoughts and prayers are with Mr Moffitt's family.

