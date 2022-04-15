Premiere of Clonfin, a film telling the story of Longford's Clonfin ambush

Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, premieres at the Granard Community Library on Tuesday, 26 April at 7pm. All are welcome to attend, with no prior booking necessary.

A Decade of Centenaries project, Clonfin was commissioned by Longford County Council’s Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services. It was produced by Longford film production company, Harp Media.

The story of the documentary film is told through a combination of interviews with historians and relatives of participants of the ambush, archival footage, and dramatic reconstructions.

The historical advisor to the project was Queen’s University Belfast Professor Marie Coleman, an expert on County Longford in the revolutionary period. University College Dublin Professor Diarmaid Ferriter and Irish Humanities Alliance Director Dr Mel Farrell were also contributors to the project.

Set to open the screening, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said, “This film will bring the story of Clonfin and this part of our shared history to a new audience. It is wonderful that this film was made by Harp Media, a company created by two up-and-coming and award-winning filmmakers who are County Longford natives. Much thanks also goes to all project contributors, most especially the relatives of those involved in the Clonfin ambush.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon elaborates on the need to acknowledge and share our history. “Longford County Council continues to promote our rich history and heritage. It is hugely valuable to have this new perspective on a crucial time in our history committed to film. It is great to see this important project supported by the Council as a Decade of Centenaries project.”

Commenting on the project, Harp Media co-founder Patrick McGivney said, “We were honoured to be asked to be involved in this project by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archive Services. Longford has a rich and fascinating history. We are glad to bring the story of the North Longford Flying Column and the Clonfin ambush to as wide an audience as possible.”

Fellow Harp Media co-founder Robert Higgins explained the company’s hope for the film: “Our hope is that this documentary will shine a light on our local history and will encourage younger generations to explore the rich history of our county. We’d like to extend a thank you to all of the local people who gave their time and helped to make this project a reality.”