18 Apr 2022

Longford drama group to present 'A Wake in the West'

Moydow

Moydow's Pillar Box Group are to host A Wake in the West written by Michael J. Ginnelly

News Reporter

18 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Pillar Box Drama Group Moydow are proud to present A Wake in the West written by Michael J. Ginnelly.

The show will be staged in Moydow Community Centre from April 20 to 23 and it promises to be a great night’s entertainment.

This cast will bid a fond farewell to the late Tom Healy in this classic Irish comedy starring David Farrell, Joanna Farrell, Edel Kane, Meriel McCord, John McDermott, Irene Murphy, Mairead Murphy, Colm Murray and Adam Quinn. The play is directed by Ursula Hawes.

Admission is by ticket only and tickets are on sale now at €10 each. Contact Deirdre at 086-3117398 after 5pm or text any time.

