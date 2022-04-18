Longford drama group to present 'A Wake in the West'

Moydow's Pillar Box Group are to host A Wake in the West written by Michael J. Ginnelly
Pillar Box Drama Group Moydow are proud to present A Wake in the West written by Michael J. Ginnelly.
The show will be staged in Moydow Community Centre from April 20 to 23 and it promises to be a great night’s entertainment.
This cast will bid a fond farewell to the late Tom Healy in this classic Irish comedy starring David Farrell, Joanna Farrell, Edel Kane, Meriel McCord, John McDermott, Irene Murphy, Mairead Murphy, Colm Murray and Adam Quinn. The play is directed by Ursula Hawes.
Admission is by ticket only and tickets are on sale now at €10 each. Contact Deirdre at 086-3117398 after 5pm or text any time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.