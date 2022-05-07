Search

07 May 2022

Man told homeless victim: 'I'll take the head off ya' in violent Longford row

Longford Courthouse.

A probation report has been ordered in the case of a man charged with two public order charges before the court.

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

07 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Paddy Joe Doyle (19), Bay 1 Halting Site, Tuam Road, Galway, appeared at Longford District Court last week where Judge Bernadette Owens heard evidence of two separate public order incidents.

Sgt Enda Daly explained to the court that, on October 17, 2019, at 7.45pm, Mr Doyle and a number of others were behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards a homeless man outside Supervalu, Longford.

“They chased him into the shop and threw a wet floor sign at him,” he said.

On January 10, 2022, it is alleged that an incident occurred on Longford’s Main Street involving a number of males.

“The defendant was argumentative and was making threats towards the other men and shouting ‘I’ll take the head off ya’. He was annoyed but cooperated with Detective Gda McGovern,” said Sgt Daly.

Judge Owens ordered a probation report, owing to the fact that the age of the accused. Mr Doyle will reappear on July 19.

