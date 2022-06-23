Search

23 Jun 2022

Longford's Cian Kennels among finalists in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022

Cian's Kennels

Members of the Cian’s Kennels Board of Directors, hospital staff including Eilish Hardiman, CEO of Children’s Health Ireland, Eugene and Doireann Garrihy and the Neary family with Cian’s dog, Cooper

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Longford's Cian’s Kennels CLG is amongst the thirty-five community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were today announced as national finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. 

The charity will contest in the Health & Wellbeing category of this year’s Awards. 

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country. 

Cian’s Kennels is a charitable organisation which allows children who are in hospital for extended periods to have access to their family pets.

The charity was created in memory of Cian Neary who sadly passed away after being diagnosed with hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. 

During his treatment at the Children's Hospital in Crumlin, the Neary family set about placing Cian's beloved dog, Cooper, in a nearby kennel which allowed the two to meet every single day.

Time spent with Cooper, exercising & training him became the highlight of Cian's days at home in between hospital stays and treatments. 

With thanks to funding through the HSE National Lottery scheme, Cian's Kennels now provides kenneling, veterinary checks, transport and other expenses so that no costs arise for the families involved.  Their services support the emotional wellbeing of children with life-limiting and serious illnesses.  

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final in which there are seven categories: Arts & Culture, Community, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Irish language, Sport and Youth. 

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on Saturday, October 1 in the Killashee House Hotel, Co. Kildare, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000. 

Gráinne Seoige, who will host the awards for the third consecutive year, said: “While last year’s event truly was unique as we had to go virtual due to the Covid restrictions in place, I am looking forward to meeting this year’s fantastic finalists in person. Hearing stories of triumph, strength and endurance have stood out as highlights from my previous two experiences of presenting the Awards and I am certain that this year will be no different. Seeing how communities from all over Ireland help and look out for each other is a truly inspiring part of the night and one that I am looking forward to playing a part in.” 

Speaking at the announcement, Sonya Lennon who is Chair of this year’s judging panel, congratulated the 35 finalists who have reached this stage of the Awards process. 

“Last month, we announced 118 County winners from all over the country who all had such inspiring stories about the work they do within their communities. Narrowing that same list down to 35 finalists was certainly not an easy task as all of the entries were truly moving. The entire judging process has really proved just how important the Good Causes Awards are in recognizing the incredible work being carried out by groups all over the country. I am now looking forward to meeting the finalists and hearing even more about the wonderful work they all do.” 

The 35 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists are below. More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at: www.lottery.ie/good-causes-awards 

Arts & Culture 

Aisling Byrne (Run of the Mill Theatre), Kildare 
Caoilinn Handley, Dublin  
Mother Tongues, Dublin  
The Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Monaghan 
Waterford High Hopes Choir, Waterford 

Community 

Cú Chulainn Bloodbikes, Monaghan 
Irish Red Cross Clare, Clare 
St. Francis Hospice, Dublin  
The Melting Pot Community Society Ltd, Roscommon 
Third Age Foundation CLG T/A Third Age, Meath 

Health & Wellbeing 

Ability Equine Assisted Therapy, Meath 
Cian’s Kennels CLG, Longford 
Laois Domestic Abuse Service, Laois 
Strandhill Community Park, Sligo 
Wicklow Rapid Response, Wicklow 

CAPTION: The National Lottery today announced the 35 national finalists for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022. Sonya Lennon, who is Chair of this year’s judging panel, was photographed at the announcement along with Gráinne Seoige, who will host the Awards ceremony later this year, and Jennifer Crowe, the National Lottery CSR and Good Causes Relationship Manager. Picture: MacInnes Photography

Heritage 

Birdwatch Ireland, Wicklow 
Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod), Leitrim 
Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC), Kildare 
Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary, Clare 
Waterford County Museum - Gallowshill Project, Waterford 

Irish Language 

Conradh na Gaeilge, Dublin 
Gaillimh le Gaeilge, Galway 
Muintearas Teoranta, Galway 
Na Gaeil Óga, Dublin 
Raidió na Life, Dublin 
 

Sport 

Clare Local Sports Partnership CLG, Clare 
Dundalk Sub Aqua Search & Rescue, Louth 
Nobber GFC, Meath 
Park Rangers AFC - Female Focus Campaign, Waterford 
Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin  

Youth 

Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association, Kerry 
Down Syndrome Limerick Youth Club, Limerick 
Foróige Connect, Mayo 
South Dublin Taekwondo CLG, Dublin  
The Rainbow Club Cork, Cork 

