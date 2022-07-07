Parishioners out in force to congratulate popular Longford priest on Silver Jubilee

Fr Turlough Baxter with Lorraine Howley (flautist), Miriam Gunn, Colleen Lane and Derek Mahady and (right) cutting his Silver Jubilee cake
There were great celebrations recently as popular Longford priest Fr Turlough Baxter marked the Silver Jubilee of his Ordination to the priesthood.
Parishioners flocked to St Patrick's Church, Killashee on Friday evening, June 24 last as Fr Turlough celebrated Mass and afterwards everyone joined Fr Turlough to wish him well on his twenty-five years and enjoy some light refreshments.
The occasion featured a specially assembled choir for Fr Turlough's Silver Jubilee Mass in St Patrick's Church, Killashee and it included the talented Lorraine Howley (flautist), Miriam Gunn, Colleen Lane and Derek Mahady.
Fr Turlough also derived great satisfaction from cutting the special cake that was made to mark the Silver Jubilee of his Ordination.
Meanwhile, the Parish Council are holding a Social Evening to celebrate the occasion of Fr Turlough’s Silver Jubilee this Saturday, July 9 from 8:30 – 10:30pm in The Old School, Clondra.
Music and light refreshments on the night. All are very welcome
