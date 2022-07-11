Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 11, 2022

Pat Mannion, Keel, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, on Sunday, July 10, 2022 of Pat Mannion, Keel, Ballymahon, Co Longford (Ex An Post).

Predeceased by his daughter Sara Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Collette, son Brendan, daughter Mairead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening, July 12 from 6 pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass this Wednesday, July 13 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

James (Seamus) Barden, formerly of Ferefad and Fairgreen, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Sunday, July 10, 2022 of James (Seamus) Barden, formerly of Ferefad and Fairgreen, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary-Jane, sisters Maureen, Kitty and Peggy, brothers Brendan, Tommy and Sean.James will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Michael (Lismore), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 12 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mel’s Cathedral on Wednesday, July 13 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen McDermott, formerly of St Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022 of Kathleen McDermott, formerly of St.Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Austin and Anne and by her ,brother Paddy Joe, sister Helen and by her beloved son Shane.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , daughters Donna and Samantha ,son John, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren ,sister Anne ,brothers Gus and Johnny, nieces ,nephews ,relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from Glennon’s Funeral home on Wednesday, July 13 to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here

Edward (Ned) Lynch, Curraghmore, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Lynch, Curraghmore, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary Ellen, brother Barney, sisters Nan and Nellie, and niece Pauline. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret Murray, Abbeyderg, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Shepherd's Funeral Home (Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381) this Sunday, July 10 from 6 to 8pm. Reposing will be walk-through only - no handshaking, please. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 at 10.30am in St Mary's Church, Moydow, followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery.

Patricia Branigan (née Clancy), Merville Road, Stillorgan, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Patricia Branigan (née Clancy), Merville Road, Stillorgan, Dublin / Longford, aged 85 years. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Ciaran, daughter Maeve and her husband Ronan, sons David and his wife Yvonne, Kevin and his partner Bronagh and her daughter Katie, grandchildren Tara and Fionn, brothers Peter and Charles, niece Margaret, relatives and friends. Optima Mater.

Removal on Monday, July 11 to arrive at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilmacud, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 1.30pm approximately. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here

Elizabeth Galligan, 'Avila' Riverside, Virginia, Cavan / Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, in the loving care of her family and staff of College View Private Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, July 11, 2022 of Elizabeth Galligan, 'Avila', Riverside, Virginia, Co Cavan and late of Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved sister Teresa O'Reilly, Dulane, Kells, Co Meath, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours and many friends. May Elizabeth's Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Arriving to Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia on Tuesday July 12 for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am, followed by interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Drumkilly.

Patricia (Patsy) Byrne (née Moroney), Crowsgap, Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in her 91st year, in the devoted care of the staff at Sonas Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 of Patricia (Patsy) Byrne (née Moroney) Crowsgap, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Susanna. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Marie and Margaret, sons Seamus, Michael, Patrick and Noel, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 19 grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patsy rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday evening, July 12 from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Knockcroghery. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gailey Cemetery. The Byrne family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Patsy’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday, July 13 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Maura Hughes (née Cull), Tully, formerly Crimlin, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital (in her 97th year), on Friday, July 8, 2022 of Maura Hughes (nee Cull), Tully, formerly Crimlin, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John and her parents Elizabeth & Eugene. She will be sadly missed by her relatives, her close friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Sunday evening, July 10. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Monday, July 11 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on: http://www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Terenure College Chapel, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul’s Section). For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed on the following link - https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl.

House private, please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://www.irishheart.ie/ or Diabetes Ireland - https://www.diabetes.ie/. May he Rest in Peace.

Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, school mates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Rest in Peace Archie.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon, July 9 from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning, July 11 at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Naughton family very much appreciates your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House Private Please.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Roscommon / Ballymote, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with great courage, in the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice and Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon and formerly of Fetherneen, Ballinacarrow, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her parents. Christina is survived by her heartbroken husband John, daughter Zara (Fallon, Tarmonbarry), son Keith, son-in-law Tony, Keith’s fiancée Michelle, adored grand-children Cohan, Jacob, Rian and Erín, sister Claire, nephews Darren and Donal, sisters-in-law Josephine and Monica, brothers-in-law Joe Feely, Brendan, Kevin and Gerard, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening, July 10 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, July 11 to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Elphin. House private to family and friends.

Funeral Mass is available to watch on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/

The family respectfully requests the wearing of face coverings in the funeral home - - walk through only - -

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo on-line at https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

The Gildea and Healy families are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr. Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

