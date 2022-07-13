Search

13 Jul 2022

Longford to showcase great facilities and welcome one hundred teams for Leinster Community Games Finals

Leinster and Longford Community Games Chairperson Joe Fox

Alan Walsh

13 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

After all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic for the past couple of years and all the hardship caused, Longford Community Games enjoyed a great return to competition this year with massive numbers taking part and great competition for qualifying spots.

The county is now looking forward to hosting the Leinster Community Games Finals on Saturday, July 23.

Joe Fox is Longford and Leinster Community Games Chairperson and he and fellow volunteers are looking forward to hosting the provincial games.

“We are proud to declare that Longford Community Games have gone from being, to coin a phrase, the whipping boys of Leinster to a county that nobody wants to meet now. That is due to the incredible volunteers and the County Executive committee that had a great vision for the children to improve in the different sports and activities.”

Mr Fox expressed thanks to Longford County Council and North Midlands Credit Union (formerly Longford Credit Union) for their generous sponsorship, particularly over the past three years.

Longford will have one of their strongest athletics teams ever travelling to the Community Games Regional Finals on the last day of July to Monaghan as well as their teams in Leinster Finals.

Mr Fox said this year the Leinster quarter finals draw was favourable to the county with only three teams drawn away from home. “The Leinster semi-finals and finals take place on one day, July 23 in Longford, starting at 9am.”

There will be 100 teams in 25 different activities, and the event will showcase Longford’s great facilities.

Mr Fox continued, “And our thanks to all those facilities for opening their doors to us namely St Mel’s College, Longford Rugby Club, Longford Slashers complex, Abbeycartron soccer club and Glennon Brothers Pearse Park which will host all the GAA finals.”

He praised the volunteers for their mammoth contribution. “We could not attempt to host an event like this without our volunteers, local referees in all sports and various clubs in the county - to all, we are indebted and hopefully the Leinster Finals on Saturday, July 23 in Longford will be a fantastic spectacle for all.”

A time table of events will be available on the week of the finals and everyone is welcome to come along to see some of our famous sports people supporting their own children, from Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford, Meath, Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow, Westmeath, Louth and of course, Longford.

News

