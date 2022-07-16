Search

16 Jul 2022

Met Éireann forecasts when heatwave will end after blast of 30 degree temperatures

16 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Met Eireann has pinpointed when the heat wave in Ireland will end after a blast of 30 degree temperatures in the coming days. 

However temperatures look set to plummet on Wednesday with Met Eireann forecasting that temperatures will drop back to the high teens.

According to the latest Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland, the spell of hot weather will continue over the weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high twenties and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night.

Ireland set for ‘exceptionally warm weather’ as temperatures could hit 32C

Met Eireann is warning that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday. Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more typical levels, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees. A mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. Northwesterly winds, light to moderate in strength.

News

