30 Jul 2022

Historic 25th Anniversary of Ballinamuck Essert Twinning

The French town of Essert will name a street after the County Longford village of Ballinamuck in the coming weeks.

Thomas Lyons

30 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

It is 25 years since the twinning agreement between Essert and Ballinamuck was signed. There were no exchanges in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid so the 25th anniversary year is being celebrated by two exchanges.


In May, the Ballinamuck Twinning committee travelled to Essert to celebrate with their French counterparts. On Thursday, July 28 the French committee will travel to Ballinamuck for a packed programme of activities.


Over the past 25 years both committees can be proud of the achievements of the twinning, particularly with the exchanges of the young people of both areas.


In that time countless young people have experienced staying with a local family in a different country, speaking a different language.


They have carried out many joint projects from environmental to cooking to sports, outdoor pursuits, art and music. Many would say that the twinning experience was the highlight of their teenage years.


The Ballinamuck Enterprise Group (the twinning committee) would like to acknowledge the support of Longford County Council which will be underlined by a Civic Reception in Aras An Chontae during the exchange.

