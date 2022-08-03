Longford tourism boost as six outdoor projects to receive €180k cash injection

Six outdoor adventure projects across Co Longford are to receive close to €180,000 in State backed funding, it has been announced this morning.

Approximately €179,715 has been ring-fenced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys' department in a bid to strengthen the county's tourism sector over the coming months.

The biggest of those, comprising a €50,000 investment to develop a walkway and cycleway from Finea to Abbeylara, has been given the seal of approval at local political level.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said a further 37 outdoor projects in the early stages of development will also receive financial aid of up to €50,000 with funding for larger scale projects expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

"The Scheme, which saw its funding increased by Minister Humphreys as part of the Budget, will place a particular focus on developing tourism in rural Ireland," he said.

"Today’s announcement builds on the commitment under “Our Rural Future” to continuing the investment in infrastructure that caters for the growth in local tourism.

"The projects that will be supported under ORIS are designed to benefit the health and wellbeing of the communities in which they are located.

"It will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation in Longford as a destination for adventure tourism.

"Almost €4.3 million will be used to improve some 163 outdoor amenities across the country. Each project will receive up to €30,000 to support their enhancement. Outdoor activities in Longford play a key role in communities and we have seen this throughout the recent pandemic. Recreation tourism is growing internationally and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

Ms Humphreys said the announcement had a two pronged approach with a view to placing added emphasis on outdoor recreation while also tapping into parts of the midlands' so-called Hidden Heartlands.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the summer,” she said.

Clonelly Mass Rock Pathway, Clonelly Moyne €27,000

County Longford Walks Booklet €13,500

Finnea to Abbeylara Walkway/Cycleway (PDM) €50,000

Purth, Ballinooey ‘Bog Line’ Walking Trail €30,000

5 no Shelters on exposed Walking Trails

Drumlish, Cloonbearla, Danes Hill, Corlea, Newcastle €30,000

Smear Viewing Bay €29,215

TOTAL €179,715