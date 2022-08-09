Two Retailers in Longford named as Top 100 Stores in Ireland 

Two Longford retailers are ranked in the Top 100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence. Stephen Olwell Opticians and Fabiani were today honoured by the representative body that speaks for retailers in Ireland.

The Top 100 stores are part of the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland.

The Awards will take place on November 12th in the Galmont Hotel in Galway. Former Store of the Year winners include Fabiani (Longford), Willow (Ennis), Garvey’s SuperValu (Tralee), TileStyle (Dublin), Arboretum (Carlow), and O’Briens Wines (Limerick and Dublin).

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said the awards are important for businesses who put an emphasis on customer service: “These Top 100 stores are flying the flag for the retail industry and have raised the bar even higher this year amidst the toughest competition.”

Hubert O’Donoghue, General Manager of awards sponsors AIB Merchant Services, spoke of the importance of the awards: “AIB Merchant Services recognise the significant milestone this achievement represents and would like to offer congratulations to all who were lucky enough be nominated.

“It's vital that we have these awards to shine a light on their continued commitment to superior customer service and their on-going dedication to strive for success during these constantly changing times. The very best of luck to the stores who have managed to achieve the coveted Top 100 status and we look forward with anticipation to seeing you over the coming months on the road to the AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards 2022,” he concluded.