Longford town school gets planning approval

A Longford school has been granted approval by the local authority planners to retain a number of alterations to the school structure.
Mean Scoil Mhuire Convent of Mercy made the application for the retention and change of use of the layout at first floor level for educational purposes.
The application covers change of use of the second floor level for educational use including a Special Educational Needs (SEN) unit.
The approved plans also cover the addition of an AOV unit (for ventilation) to front stair well at the former Turners Print works site.
Approval was granted subject to 11 conditions. The conditions will include adherence to the plans, its use only for educational purposes, compliance with environmental health considerations, the provision of appropriate parking, and water and waste water consideration.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.