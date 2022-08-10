Search

10 Aug 2022

Longford town school gets planning approval

Thomas Lyons

10 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

A Longford school has been granted approval by the local authority planners to retain a number of alterations to the school structure.


Mean Scoil Mhuire Convent of Mercy made the application for the retention and change of use of the layout at first floor level for educational purposes.


The application covers change of use of the second floor level for educational use including a Special Educational Needs (SEN) unit.


The approved plans also cover the addition of an AOV unit (for ventilation) to front stair well at the former Turners Print works site.


Approval was granted subject to 11 conditions. The conditions will include adherence to the plans, its use only for educational purposes, compliance with environmental health considerations, the provision of appropriate parking, and water and waste water consideration.

