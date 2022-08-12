Search

Popular Longford DJ delighted to be back home

Oliver Muldoon

Oliver was delighted to attend Sean Keane's concert in Kenmare County Kerry and had the pleasure of meeting up with him too

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

12 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Well known Longford D.J Oliver McNerney (aka Muldoon) is back on Irish soil for the next few weeks.

Oliver emigrated to Perth, Western Australia in 2009 where he lives with his wife Stella who unfortunately wasn't able to make the trip back to Ireland on this occasion.

It has been 5 years since Oliver has returned to his beloved Longford town due to Covid restrictions. He is delighted to be home on holidays and is looking forward to spending time with his son, daughter and grandchildren, three of which is the first time meeting them.

Freya Mary Sheridan, Skye Amaria McNerney and Lyra Faith McNerney are all delighted to meet their granddad in person for the first time. He is also looking forward to catching up with old friends and enjoying the best of Irish culture.

Many Longfordians tune in to Ollie's show Anything goes every Saturday morning from 8am to 10am Irish time on VCA Radio 88.5FM broadcasting online and mobile from Ellenbrook Western Australia. Listeners can text Ollie for requests to 0061450459217.

Ollie will be doing two farewell Golden Oldies Disco Shows, the first of which will be in Edward J Valentines on Friday 12th August from 9pm and again in Kane's Bar Longford on Saturday 20 August, both of which promises to be great nights.

