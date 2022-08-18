PICTURES | 'Simply The Best' Jacinta is crowned Longford All Star Karaoke queen

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Local musical talent was on show recently when Longford Variety Group presented 'All Star Karaoke'. Ten talented performers wowed the audience before the overall winner, Jacinta McNamara Baxter, was selected. Jacinta's rendition of Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best' garnered the most votes from the large gathering.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
