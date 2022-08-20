PICTURES | Norman invasion of Longford as Knights and Conquests in Granard celebrate Heritage Week

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard hosted their much anticipated 'Norman People' event last Sunday, August 14 to mark the beginning of Heritage Week 2022. The Horsemen of Éire performed a re-enactment on horseback, Catfire Forge were present with their very popular crafts and there were Birds of Prey displays throughout the day. While Fingal Living Heritage Group helped recreate a Norman village.
