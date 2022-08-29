PICTURES | Stop the world and let me off: Longford country music legend Declan Nerney thrills fans with Marquee in Drumlish treat

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Stop the world and let me off: Longford country music legend Declan Nerney thrilled his fans with a Marquee in Drumlish Festival treat last Monday, August 22. It was the first festival since 2019 and and it was huge success, with Nerney and friends bringing the event to a memorable conclusion.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs from the gig captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.