30 Aug 2022

Longford exhibition of Michael Collins artefacts and memorabilia at Granard's Knights and Conquests heritage centre

Knights and Conquests General Manager Déirdre Orme, Dan Breen, Curator of Cork Public Museum and Marcus Doran of Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre

Alan Walsh

30 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Following the success of the Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration in Granard on Sunday, August 21, the exhibition of artefacts and memorabilia at Knights and Conquests has been extended for a limited run.

Organisers of the event; Déirdre Orme & Marcus Doran of Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, were delighted to host Dan Breen, Curator of Cork Public Museum, who travelled to display the letters exchanged between Michael and Kitty.

General Manager, Déirdre Orme said, "The pop up exhibition was installed in one day and night! We are very grateful to all who contributed.

“John of The Greville Arms agreed to loan us all the memorabilia, with artefacts provided by Cork Public Museum, Longford Historical Society, Seán MacEoin, Philip Colgan & Martin Briody.

“With specially commissioned sculpture & artwork by Martin Doyle of Cruthú, Eilish Creamer & Nicole Forester. All documented with thanks to Longford County Council and Granard Library.

“Our centre focuses on Living History and sincere thanks to the 1st Cavan Battalion, 4th & 5th Northern Brigade Irish Volunteers who joined us and kitted us out.

“We're getting back to Norman, but the Michael Collins Exhibition is providing a very popular addition to what we offer at Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre."

