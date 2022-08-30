Longford part of tourism trail review

Longford is set to benefit from a Fáilte Ireland review of an established tourist trail. The Táin Trail Route is a walking, hiking, cycling and driving path the takes in Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Roscommon.

The review aims to establish it as an important tourism trail within Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The purpose of the review is to transform the Táin Trail, which stretches from the Cooley Peninsula in Louth to Rathcroghan in Roscommon, into an internationally iconic walking, hiking, cycling and driving route that possesses a variety of experiences and links existing attractions on the trail.

The project will focus on creating defined thematic experience routes that enhance the existing offering to provide comprehensive experiences telling the ancient Táin Trail story.

This will be achieved by blending a range of experiences from food and activities to attractions and events, pinpointing brilliant visitor experiences that will disrupt typical visitor flow encouraging increased dwell time along the route, and identifying new and supporting experiences along the route.

All work will be aligned with the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Ireland’s Ancient East experience brands and carried out in consultation with industry stakeholders.

Director of Regional Development Paul Keeley believes the review will invigorate tourism: “The development of the Táin Trail is an important part of the long-term tourism development in Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Roscommon.

“Improving accessibility, orientation and signage along the route will boost its attractiveness to domestic and international visitors, driving demand and increasing dwell time in the area. We envisage the Táin Trail will become one of the iconic tourist trails in Ireland, and look forward to working closely with the Local Authorities, stakeholders and suppliers to execute this project,” Mr Keeley said.

An invitation to tender was issued by Fáilte Ireland on August 17 to identify a supplier that will undertake a review and audit of the current Táin Trail offering, and develop a plan to re-optimise and reimagine the route. This will include access, orientation, signage, interpretation, sustainability and transportation elements, and will tie in with both the Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand propositions.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12pm. For more information, visit http://www.etenders.gov.ie/.