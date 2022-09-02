Best restaurant and hospitality business owners in Longford honoured

The best restaurants and hospitality business owners in Longford were honoured at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Knightsbrook Hotel.

All of the Longford winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All-Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin.

Over 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards on Tuesday, August 16, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.

"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

“The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.